Skip to main content
Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.19 - Chemical ThermodynamicsProblem 78a
Chapter 19, Problem 78a

Consider the reaction 3 CH4(g) → C3H8(g) + 2 H2(g). (a) Using data from Appendix C, calculate ΔG° at 298 K.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the standard Gibbs free energy of formation (ΔG°f) for each compound involved in the reaction from Appendix C.
Write the balanced chemical equation: 3 CH_4(g) → C_3H_8(g) + 2 H_2(g).
Apply the formula for the standard Gibbs free energy change of the reaction: ΔG° = Σ(ΔG°f products) - Σ(ΔG°f reactants).
Calculate the ΔG° for the products: ΔG°(C_3H_8) + 2 * ΔG°(H_2).
Calculate the ΔG° for the reactants: 3 * ΔG°(CH_4) and subtract from the products' ΔG° to find the overall ΔG° for the reaction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)

Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. It is a crucial concept in predicting the spontaneity of a reaction; a negative ΔG indicates that a reaction can occur spontaneously, while a positive ΔG suggests non-spontaneity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Gibbs Free Energy of Reactions

Standard Gibbs Free Energy Change (ΔG°)

The standard Gibbs Free Energy change (ΔG°) refers to the change in Gibbs Free Energy for a reaction under standard conditions, typically defined as 1 bar of pressure and a specified temperature, usually 298 K. It allows for the comparison of the thermodynamic favorability of different reactions under uniform conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:32
Standard Gibbs Free Energy and Temperature

Thermodynamic Data Tables

Thermodynamic data tables, such as those found in Appendix C, provide standard enthalpy (ΔH°) and standard entropy (S°) values for various substances. These values are essential for calculating ΔG° using the equation ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°, where T is the temperature in Kelvin, allowing for the determination of the spontaneity of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:18
First Law of Thermodynamics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the decomposition of barium carbonate: BaCO3(s) ⇌ BaO(s) + CO2(g) Using data from Appendix C, calculate the equilibrium pressure of CO2 at (a) 298 K.

1184
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction 2 NO2(g) → N2O4(g). (a) Using data from Appendix C, calculate ΔG° at 298 K. (b) Calculate ΔG at 298 K if the partial pressures of NO2 and N2O4 are 0.40 atm and 1.60 atm, respectively.

843
views
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction 3 CH4(g) → C3H8(g) + 2 H2(g). (b) Calculate ΔG at 298 K if the reaction mixture consists of 40.0 atm of CH4, 0.0100 atm of C3H8(g), and 0.0180 atm of H2.

685
views