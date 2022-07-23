Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 16b

An unknown particle is caused to move between two electrically charged plates, as illustrated in Figure 2.7. You hypothesize that the particle is a proton. (b) Would it be deflected by a smaller or larger amount than the b rays?

Diagram showing an unknown particle moving between positively and negatively charged plates.

Video transcript

Hi everyone. This problem reads A particle is projected between two electrically charged plates. As shown below. A beta ray is also shown in comparison is the particle an electron. So this is the question that we want to answer. And so looking at our image, we see the electrically charged plates. Here is the positive charge and here is the negative charge. Okay. And we have a ray that is also shown. So here is this image. Alright. So from this image we can see that the unknown particle is deflected towards the negatively charged plate, which tells us that the particle is positively charged, right? Because it's going towards the negative charge. And we know opposites attract. And so that tells us that it is a positively charged particle and therefore if it's positively charged it cannot be an electron because an electron is a negatively charged particle. Okay, so that makes the answer for this question be No. The particle is not an electron. That's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.
