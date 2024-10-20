Problem 30b
Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 112Cd
Protons 38 92
Neutrons 58 49
Electrons 38 36
Mass no. 81 235
Complete the second row of the table.
Problem 30c
Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 112Cd
Protons 38 92
Neutrons 58 49
Electrons 38 36
Mass no. 81 235
Complete the third row of the table.
Problem 31a
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (a) the isotope of platinum that contains 118 neutrons
Problem 31b
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (b) the isotope of krypton with mass number 84
Problem 31d
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (d) the isotope of magnesium that has an equal number of protons and neutrons.
- Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.2 mol PCl5 molecules, 80 g Fe2O3, 3.0 3 1023 CO molecules.
Problem 32
Problem 33a
(a) What isotope is used as the standard in establishing the atomic mass scale?
Problem 34b
(b) Why is the atomic weight of carbon reported as 12.011 in the table of elements and the periodic table in the front inside cover of this text?
Problem 35
Only two isotopes of copper occur naturally: 63Cu (atomic mass = 62.9296 amu; abundance 69.17%) 65Cu (atomic mass = 64.9278 amu; abundance 30.83%). Calculate the atomic weight (average atomic mass) of copper.
Problem 37a
(a) Thomson's cathode-ray tube (Figure 2.4) and the mass spectrometer (Figure 2.11) both involve the use of electric or magnetic fields to deflect charged particles. What are the charged particles involved in each of these experiments?
Problem 38a
Consider the mass spectrometer shown in Figure 2.11. Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (a) The paths of neutral (uncharged) atoms are not affected by the magnet.
Problem 38b
Consider the mass spectrometer shown in Figure 2.11. Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (b) The height of each peak in the mass spectrum is inversely proportional to the mass of that isotope.
Problem 40a
Massspectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 amu; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H (atomic mass = 2.01410; abundance 0.0115%). (a) How many peaks will the mass spectrum have?
Problem 40c
Massspectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 amu; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H (atomic mass = 2.01410; abundance 0.0115%). (c) Which peak will be the largest, and which the smallest?
Problem 41g
For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, locate it in the periodic table, give its atomic number, and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (g) arsenic.
Problem 43e
For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, determine the name of the group to which it belongs (Table 2.3), and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (e) sulfur.
Problem 45b
The structural formulas of the compounds n-butane and isobutane are shown below. (b) Determine the empirical formula of each.
Problem 45c
The structural formulas of the compounds n-butane and isobutane are shown below. (c) Which formulas—empirical, molecular, or structural—allow you determine these are different compounds?
Problem 46a
Ball-and-stick representations of benzene, a colorless liquid often used in organic chemistry reactions, and acetylene, a gas used as a fuel for high-temperature welding, are shown below. (a) Determine the molecular formula of each.
Problem 47a
What are the molecular and empirical formulas for each of the following compounds? Write the molecular formula for the following compound.
Problem 48
Two substances have the same molecular and empirical formulas. Does this mean that they must be the same compound?
Problem 49a
Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (a) Al2Br6
Problem 49b
Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (b) C8H10
Problem 49c
Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (c) C4H8O2
Problem 49e
Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (e) C6H4Cl2
Problem 50a
Determine the molecular and empirical formulas of the following: (a) the organic solvent benzene, which has six carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms
Problem 50b
Determine the molecular and empirical formulas of the following: (b) the compound silicon tetrachloride, which has a silicon atom and four chlorine atoms and is used in the manufacture of computer chips
Problem 51b
How many hydrogen atoms are in each of the following: (b) Ca1C2H5COO22?
Problem 52a
How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (a) carbon atoms in C4H9COOCH3
Problem 52b
How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (b) oxygen atoms in Ca1ClO322
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
