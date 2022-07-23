Aqueous solutions of ammonia (NH3) and bleach (active ingredient NaOCl) are sold as cleaning fluids, but bottles of both of them warn: 'Never mix ammonia and bleach, as toxic gases may be produced.' One of the toxic gases that can be produced is chloroamine, NH2Cl. (a) What is the oxidation number of chlorine in bleach? (active ingredient NaOCl) are sold as cleaning fluids, but bottles of both of them warn: “Never mix ammonia and bleach, as toxic gases may be produced.” One of the toxic gases that can be produced is chloroamine, NH2Cl. (b) What is the oxidation number of chlorine in chloramine? (d) Another toxic gas that can be produced is nitrogen trichloride, NCl3. What is the oxidation number of N in nitrogen trichloride?
Cytochrome, a complicated molecule that we will represent as CyFe2+, reacts with the air we breathe to supply energy required to synthesize adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The body uses ATP as an energy source to drive other reactions (Section 19.7). At pH 7.0 the following reduction potentials pertain to this oxidation of CyFe2+: O21g2 + 4 H+1aq2 + 4 e- ¡ 2 H2O1l2 Ered ° = +0.82 V CyFe3+1aq2 + e- ¡ CyFe2+1aq2 E°red = +0.22 V (a) What is ∆G for the oxidation of CyFe2+ by air? (b) If the synthesis of 1.00 mol of ATP from adenosine diphosphate (ADP) requires a ∆G of 37.7 kJ, how many moles of ATP are synthesized per mole of O2?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Reduction Potentials
Gibbs Free Energy (∆G)
ATP Synthesis
Aqueous solutions of ammonia 1NH32 and bleach (active ingredient NaOCl) are sold as cleaning fluids, but bottles of both of them warn: 'Never mix ammonia and bleach, as toxic gases may be produced.' One of the toxic gases that can be produced is chloroamine, NH2Cl. (e) Is N oxidized, reduced, or neither, upon the conversion of ammonia to nitrogen trichloride?
Cytochrome, a complicated molecule that we will represent as CyFe2+, reacts with the air we breathe to supply energy required to synthesize adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The body uses ATP as an energy source to drive other reactions (Section 19.7). At pH 7.0 the following reduction potentials pertain to this oxidation of CyFe2+: O21g2 + 4 H+1aq2 + 4 e- ¡ 2 H2O1l2 Ered ° = +0.8 (b) If the synthesis of 1.00 mol of ATP from adenosine diphosphate (ADP) requires a ∆G of 37.7 kJ, how many moles of ATP are synthesized per mole of O2?