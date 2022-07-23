Using standard reduction potentials (Appendix E), calculate the standard emf for each of the following reactions: (d) 2 NO3-1aq2 + 8 H+1aq2 + 3 Cu1s2 ¡ 2 NO1g2 + 4 H2O1l2 + 3 Cu2+1aq2
Using standard reduction potentials (Appendix E), calculate the standard emf for each of the following reactions: (c) Fe1s2 + 2 Fe3+1aq2 ¡ 3 Fe2+1aq2
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Key Concepts
Standard Reduction Potentials
Electrochemical Cell and EMF
Balancing Redox Reactions
The standard reduction potentials of the following halfreactions are given in Appendix E:
Ag+(aq) + e- → Ag(s)
Cu2+(aq) + 2 e- → Cu(s)
Ni2+(aq) + 2 e- → Ni(s)
Cr3+(aq) + 3 e- → Cr(s)
(a) Determine which combination of these half-cell reactions leads to the cell reaction with the largest positive cell potential and calculate the value.
(b) Determine which combination of these half-cell reactions leads to the cell reaction with the smallest positive cell potential and calculate the value.
A voltaic cell that uses the reaction PdCl42-(aq) + Cd(s) → Pd(s) + 4 Cl-(aq) + Cd2+(aq) has a measured standard cell potential of +1.03 V. (c) Sketch the voltaic cell, label the anode and cathode, and indicate the direction of electron flow
(c) Why is it impossible to measure the standard reduction potential of a single half-reaction?