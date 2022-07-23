Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 19a

Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) Mg(s) reacts with Cl2(g)

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to identify the balanced chemical reaction between the following compounds, calcium solid and bro mean? Gashes. So we have calcium solid plus bro. Ming gasses and it is di atomic. So we do have a two there and when they come together calcium has a charge of two plus while browning has a charge of one minus. So we're going to crisscross these to give us calcium into bro mean? So that will give us calcium bromide which is a solid. And if we look we have one calcium on our reactive side, one on our product side to be roaming on our reactive side to be roaming on our product side. So everything is all balanced. And that is our final balanced chemical equation. Thank you for watching. Bye.
