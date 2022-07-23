Chapter 5, Problem 9a
In the accompanying cylinder diagram, a chemical process occurs at constant temperature and pressure. (a) Is the sign of w indicated by this change positive or negative?
The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (a) Which of the states of the system has the greatest internal energy?
The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (c) Write an expression for the difference in energy between State C and State D.
Imagine a container placed in a tub of water, as depicted in the accompanying diagram. (a) If the contents of the container are the system and heat is able to flow through the container walls, what qualitative changes will occur in the temperatures of the system and in its surroundings? From the system's perspective, is the process exothermic or endothermic?
(b) Why does increasing the temperature cause a solid substance to change in succession from a solid to a liquid to a gas?
Consider the two diagrams that follow. (d) Would similar relationships hold for the work involved in each process?
(a) What is the electrostatic potential energy (in joules) between two electrons that are separated by 62 pm?