Problem 60c

Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of naphthalene (C 10 H 8 ) is 40.18 kJ/g. A 2.50-g sample of naphthalene is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 21.50 to 28.83 °C. (c) Suppose that in changing samples, a portion of the water in the calorimeter were lost. In what way, if any, would this change the heat capacity of the calorimeter?