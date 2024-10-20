Problem 55b
When a 6.50-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 21.6 to 37.8 °C (b) Using your result from part (a), calculate H (in kJ/mol KOH) for the solution process. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of pure water.
Problem 56b
(b) Is this process endothermic or exothermic?
Problem 57
A 1.50-g sample of quinone (C6H4O2) is burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 8.500 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 25.00 to 29.49°C. (b) What is the heat of combustion per gram of quinone and per mole of quinone?
Problem 57a
A 1.50-g sample of quinone (C6H4O2) is burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 8.500 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 25.00 to 29.49 °C. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the bomb calorimeter reaction.
Problem 58a
A 2.20-g sample of phenol (C6H5OH) was burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 11.90 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 21.50 to 27.50 °C. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the bomb calorimeter reaction.
Problem 58b
A 2.20-g sample of phenol (C6H5OH) was burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 11.90 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 21.50 to 27.50 °C. (b) What is the heat of combustion per mole of phenol?
Problem 59a
Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C6H5O6) is 15.57 kJ/g. A 3.500-g sample of sucrose is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 20.94 to 24.72 °C. (a) What is the total heat capacity of the calorimeter?
Problem 59b
Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C6H5O6) is 15.57 kJ/g. A 3.500-g sample of sucrose is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 20.94 to 24.72 °C. (b) If the size of the sucrose sample had been exactly twice as large, what would the temperature change of the calorimeter have been?
Problem 60c
Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of naphthalene (C10H8) is 40.18 kJ/g. A 2.50-g sample of naphthalene is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 21.50 to 28.83 °C. (c) Suppose that in changing samples, a portion of the water in the calorimeter were lost. In what way, if any, would this change the heat capacity of the calorimeter?
Problem 62b
Consider the following hypothetical reactions: A → B ΔHI = +60 kJ B → C ΔHII = -90 kJ (b) Construct an enthalpy diagram for substances A, B, and C, and show how Hess's law applies.
Problem 63
Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction P4O6(s) + 2 O2(g) → P4O10(s) given the following enthalpies of reaction: P4(s) + 3 O2(g) → P4O6(s) ΔH = -1640.1 kJ P4(s) + 5 O2(g) → P4O10(s) ΔH = -2940.1 kJ
Problem 64
From the enthalpies of reaction 2 C(s) + O2(g) → 2 CO(g) ΔH = -221.0 kJ 2 C(s) + O2(g) + 4 H2(g) → 2 CH3OH(g) ΔH = -402.4 kJ Calculate ΔH for the reaction CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g)
Problem 65
From the enthalpies of reaction H2(g) + F2(g) → 2 HF(g) ΔH = -537 kJ C(s) + 2 F2(g) → CF4(g) ΔH = -680 kJ 2 C(s) + 2 H2(g) → C2H4(g) ΔH = +52.3 kJ Calculate H for the reaction of ethylene with F2: C2H4(g) + 6 F2(g) → 2 CF4(g) + 4 HF(g)
Problem 66
Given the data N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N2O(g) + NO2(g) → 3 NO(g)
Problem 67
(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?
Problem 68
(a) Why does the standard enthalpy of formation of both the very reactive fluorine (F2) and the almost inert gas nitrogen (N2) both read zero?
Problem 69b
For each of the following compounds, write a balanced thermochemical equation depicting the formation of one mole of the compound from its elements in their standard states and then look up H °f for each substance in Appendix C. (b) SO3(g)
Problem 70a
Write balanced equations that describe the formation of the following compounds from elements in their standard states, and then look up the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance in Appendix C: (a) CH3OH(l)
Problem 72
Acetylene (C2H2(g)) is used for welding because oxyacetylene is the hottest burning common fuel gas. Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate the quantity of heat produced when 10 g of acetylene is completely combusted in air under standard conditions.
Problem 74a
Using values from Appendix C, calculate the value of H for each of the following reactions: (a) CaO(s) + 2 HF(g) → CaF2(s) + H2O(g)
Problem 75
Complete combustion of 1 mol of acetone (C3H6O) liberates 1790 kJ: C3H6O(l) + 4 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) ΔH° = -1790 kJ Using this information together with the standard enthalpies of formation of O2(g), CO2(g), and H2O(l) from Appendix C, calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of acetone.
Problem 76
Calcium carbide (CaC2) reacts with water to form acetylene (C2H2) and Ca(OH)2. From the following enthalpy of reaction data and data in Appendix C, calculate H°f for CaC2(s): CaC2(s) + 2 H2O(l) → Ca(OH2)(s) + C2H2(g) ΔH° = -127.2 kJ
Problem 77
Gasoline is composed primarily of hydrocarbons, including many with eight carbon atoms, called octanes. One of the cleanest–burning octanes is a compound called 2,3,4- trimethylpentane, which has the following structural formula: The complete combustion of one mole of this compound to CO2(g) and H2O(g) leads to ΔH° = -5064.9 kJ. (b) By using the information in this problem and data in Table 5.3, calculate H°f for 2,3,4-trimethylpentane.
Problem 78a
Diethyl ether, C4H10O(l), a flammable compound that was once used as a surgical anesthetic, has the structure The complete combustion of 1 mol of C4H10O(l) to CO2(g) and H2O(l) yields ΔH° = -2723.7 kJ. (a) Write a balanced equation for the combustion of 1 mol of C4H10O(l).
Problem 79c
Ethanol (C2H5OH) is blended with gasoline as an automobile fuel. (c) Calculate the heat produced per liter of ethanol by combustion of ethanol under constant pressure. Ethanol has a density of 0.789 g/mL.
Problem 79d
Ethanol (C2H5OH) is blended with gasoline as an automobile fuel. (d) Calculate the mass of CO2 produced per kJ of heat emitted.
Problem 80b
Methanol (CH3OH) is used as a fuel in race cars. (b) Calculate the standard enthalpy change for the reaction, assuming H2O(g) as a product.
Problem 80c
Methanol (CH3OH) is used as a fuel in race cars. (c) Calculate the heat produced by combustion per liter of methanol. Methanol has a density of 0.791 g/mL.
Problem 80d
Methanol (CH3OH) is used as a fuel in race cars. (d) Calculate the mass of CO2 produced per kJ of heat emitted.
- Without doing any calculations, predict the sign of H for each of the following reactions: (a) NaCl1s2¡Na+ 1g2 + Cl-1g2
Problem 81
