Chapter 5, Problem 3
Consider the accompanying energy diagram. (a) Does this diagram represent an increase or decrease in the internal energy of the system?
Video transcript
Consider the following unbalanced oxidation-reduction reactions in aqueous solution: Ag+1aq2 + Li1s2¡ Ag1s2 + Li+1aq2 Fe1s2 + Na+1aq2¡ Fe2 + 1aq2 + Na1s2 K1s2 + H2O1l2¡ KOH1aq2 + H21g2 (a) Balance third reaction.
Two positively charged spheres, each with a charge of 2.0⨉10-5 C, a mass of 1.0 kg, and separated by a distance of 1.0 cm, are held in place on a frictionless track. (a) What is the electrostatic potential energy of this system?
The accompanying photo shows a pipevine swallowtail caterpillar climbing up a twig. (a) As the caterpillar climbs, its potential energy is increasing. What source of energy has been used to effect this change in potential energy?
The contents of the closed box in each of the following illustrations represent a system, and the arrows show the changes to the system during some process. The lengths of the arrows represent the relative magnitudes of q and w. (a) Which of these processes is endothermic?
Imagine that you are climbing a mountain. (a) Is the distance you travel to the top a state function?
Imagine that you are climbing a mountain. (b) Is the change in elevation between your base camp and the peak a state function?