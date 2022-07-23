Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 3
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 3

Consider the accompanying energy diagram. (a) Does this diagram represent an increase or decrease in the internal energy of the system?

Energy diagram showing a decrease in internal energy from reactants to products.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
50s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey, everyone were asked for the diagram below, Does it show an increase or a decrease in the system's internal energy? Now, when we assess this diagram, we can see that the energy of our reactant is much greater than the energy of our products. So essentially we can see that there is a decrease in internal energy, which is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following unbalanced oxidation-reduction reactions in aqueous solution: Ag+1aq2 + Li1s2¡ Ag1s2 + Li+1aq2 Fe1s2 + Na+1aq2¡ Fe2 + 1aq2 + Na1s2 K1s2 + H2O1l2¡ KOH1aq2 + H21g2 (a) Balance third reaction.

609
views
Textbook Question

Two positively charged spheres, each with a charge of 2.0⨉10-5 C, a mass of 1.0 kg, and separated by a distance of 1.0 cm, are held in place on a frictionless track. (a) What is the electrostatic potential energy of this system?

1116
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying photo shows a pipevine swallowtail caterpillar climbing up a twig. (a) As the caterpillar climbs, its potential energy is increasing. What source of energy has been used to effect this change in potential energy?

369
views
Textbook Question

The contents of the closed box in each of the following illustrations represent a system, and the arrows show the changes to the system during some process. The lengths of the arrows represent the relative magnitudes of q and w. (a) Which of these processes is endothermic?

810
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Imagine that you are climbing a mountain. (a) Is the distance you travel to the top a state function?

518
views
Textbook Question

Imagine that you are climbing a mountain. (b) Is the change in elevation between your base camp and the peak a state function?

495
views