Chapter 5, Problem 4a
The contents of the closed box in each of the following illustrations represent a system, and the arrows show the changes to the system during some process. The lengths of the arrows represent the relative magnitudes of q and w. (a) Which of these processes is endothermic?
Two positively charged spheres, each with a charge of 2.0⨉10-5 C, a mass of 1.0 kg, and separated by a distance of 1.0 cm, are held in place on a frictionless track. (a) What is the electrostatic potential energy of this system?
The accompanying photo shows a pipevine swallowtail caterpillar climbing up a twig. (a) As the caterpillar climbs, its potential energy is increasing. What source of energy has been used to effect this change in potential energy?
Imagine that you are climbing a mountain. (a) Is the distance you travel to the top a state function?
Imagine that you are climbing a mountain. (b) Is the change in elevation between your base camp and the peak a state function?
The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (a) Which of the states of the system has the greatest internal energy?