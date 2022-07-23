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Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 22b
Chapter 5, Problem 22b

In a thermodynamic study, a scientist focuses on the properties of a solution in an apparatus as illustrated. A solution is continuously flowing into the apparatus at the top and out at the bottom, such that the amount of solution in the apparatus is constant with time. (b) If the inlet and outlet were closed, what type of system would it be
Diagram of an apparatus with two inlet pipes and one outlet pipe for a thermodynamic study.

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1
Identify the current state of the system: The solution is continuously flowing in and out, maintaining a constant amount of solution in the apparatus over time.
Define the type of system: A system where matter can enter and leave is known as an open system.
Consider the scenario where the inlet and outlet are closed: No matter can enter or leave the system.
Define the new type of system: When the inlet and outlet are closed, the system becomes isolated from its surroundings in terms of matter exchange.
Conclude the type of system: With the inlet and outlet closed, the system would be a closed system, as it no longer allows the exchange of matter with its surroundings.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermodynamic Systems

A thermodynamic system is defined as a quantity of matter or a region in space chosen for analysis. Systems can be classified as open, closed, or isolated based on their interactions with the surroundings. An open system allows both matter and energy to exchange with the surroundings, while a closed system permits only energy exchange. An isolated system does not exchange either matter or energy.
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Closed System

A closed system is one where matter cannot enter or leave, but energy can be exchanged with the surroundings. In the context of the question, if the inlet and outlet pipes are closed, the system would retain the same amount of solution, making it a closed system. This concept is crucial for understanding how energy transfer can occur without mass transfer, impacting thermodynamic properties.
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Steady State

Steady state refers to a condition where the properties of a system remain constant over time, despite ongoing processes. In the initial scenario, the continuous flow of solution into and out of the apparatus maintains a constant amount of solution, indicating a steady state. If the system were closed, it would eventually reach a new steady state where the energy balance is maintained without mass flow.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?

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Textbook Question

(c) By what means can the internal energy of a closed system increase?

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Textbook Question

A sodium ion, Na+, with a charge of 1.6⨉10-19 C and a chloride ion, Cl - , with charge of -1.6⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.50 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?

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Textbook Question

A magnesium ion, Mg2+, with a charge of 3.2⨉10-19 C and an oxide ion, O2-, with a charge of -3.2⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.35 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?

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Textbook Question

(b) What is meant by the internal energy of a system?