Temperature Change and Specific Heat Capacity

The temperature change in a calorimeter is directly related to the amount of heat absorbed by the water, which can be calculated using the formula q = mcΔT, where q is the heat absorbed, m is the mass of the water, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature. This relationship is fundamental for determining the heat of combustion of a substance based on the observed temperature change in the calorimeter.