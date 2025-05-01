(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?
(a) Which of the following cannot leave or enter a closed system: heat, work, or matter? (b) Which cannot leave or enter an isolated system? (c) What do we call the part of the universe that is not part of the system?
Key Concepts
Closed System
Isolated System
Surroundings
In a thermodynamic study, a scientist focuses on the properties of a solution in an apparatus as illustrated. A solution is continuously flowing into the apparatus at the top and out at the bottom, such that the amount of solution in the apparatus is constant with time. (b) If the inlet and outlet were closed, what type of system would it be
A sodium ion, Na+, with a charge of 1.6⨉10-19 C and a chloride ion, Cl - , with charge of -1.6⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.50 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?
A magnesium ion, Mg2+, with a charge of 3.2⨉10-19 C and an oxide ion, O2-, with a charge of -3.2⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.35 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?
(b) What is meant by the internal energy of a system?