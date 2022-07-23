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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 54
Chapter 9, Problem 54

(c) Write the formulas for the analogousspecies of the elements of period 3;

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Identify the elements in period 3 of the periodic table: Sodium (Na), Magnesium (Mg), Aluminum (Al), Silicon (Si), Phosphorus (P), Sulfur (S), Chlorine (Cl), and Argon (Ar).
Understand that 'analogous species' refers to compounds or ions that are similar in structure or function to a given compound or ion.
Consider common analogous species for each element, such as oxides, chlorides, or hydrides.
Write the chemical formulas for the oxides of each element: Na2O, MgO, Al2O3, SiO2, P4O10, SO3, Cl2O7.
Write the chemical formulas for the chlorides of each element: NaCl, MgCl2, AlCl3, SiCl4, PCl5, SCl2, Cl2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodicity

Periodicity refers to the recurring trends that are observed in the properties of elements as you move across a period in the periodic table. In period 3, elements exhibit changes in atomic size, ionization energy, and electronegativity, which influence their chemical behavior and the types of compounds they form.
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Ionic and Covalent Compounds

Elements in period 3 can form both ionic and covalent compounds. Ionic compounds typically form between metals and nonmetals, where electrons are transferred, while covalent compounds form between nonmetals through the sharing of electrons. Understanding the nature of bonding helps in predicting the formulas of the analogous species.
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Oxidation States

Oxidation states indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound, which is crucial for writing chemical formulas. In period 3, elements can exhibit various oxidation states, influencing the types of ions they form and the resulting chemical formulas of their compounds, such as Na+, Mg2+, Al3+, and Si4+.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the hybridization of the central atom in (c) O3?

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Textbook Question

(c) Which is generally stronger, a s bond or a p bond? Explain.

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Textbook Question

(b) What would you expect for the magnitude and direction of the bond dipoles in this series?

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Textbook Question

(a) Draw a picture showing how two p orbitals on two different atoms can be combined to make a σ bond. (b) Sketch a π bond that is constructed from p orbitals.

Textbook Question

Shown here are three pairs of hybrid orbitals, with each set at a characteristic angle. For each pair, determine the type of hybridization, if any, that could lead to hybrid orbitals at the specified angle. (a)


(b)


(c)

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Textbook Question

What is the hybridization of the central atom in (d) NO2?

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