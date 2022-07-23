Textbook Question
What is the hybridization of the central atom in (c) O3?
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What is the hybridization of the central atom in (c) O3?
(c) Which is generally stronger, a s bond or a p bond? Explain.
(b) What would you expect for the magnitude and direction of the bond dipoles in this series?
(a) Draw a picture showing how two p orbitals on two different atoms can be combined to make a σ bond. (b) Sketch a π bond that is constructed from p orbitals.
Shown here are three pairs of hybrid orbitals, with each set at a characteristic angle. For each pair, determine the type of hybridization, if any, that could lead to hybrid orbitals at the specified angle. (a)
(b)
(c)
What is the hybridization of the central atom in (d) NO2?