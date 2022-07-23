(c) Which is generally stronger, a s bond or a p bond? Explain.

Textbook Question
(c) Write the formulas for the analogousspecies of the elements of period 3;
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(b) What would you expect for the magnitude and direction of the bond dipoles in this series?
(a) Draw a picture showing how two p orbitals on two different atoms can be combined to make a σ bond. (b) Sketch a π bond that is constructed from p orbitals.
(d) Can two s orbitals combine to form a p bond? Explain.
(b) Imagine that you could hold two atoms that are bonded together, twist them, and not change the bond length. Would it be easier to twist (rotate) around a single s bond or around a double 1s plus p2 bond, or would they be the same?