Textbook Question
For each statement, indicate whether it is true or false. (d) Nonbonding electron pairs cannot occupy a hybrid orbital.
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For each statement, indicate whether it is true or false. (d) Nonbonding electron pairs cannot occupy a hybrid orbital.
Predict whether each of the following molecules is polar or nonpolar: (a) IF, (b) CS2, (c) SO3, (d) PCl3, (e) SF6, (f) IF5.
Dichloroethylene (C2H2Cl2) has three forms (isomers), each of which is a different substance. (b) Which of these isomers has a zero dipole moment?
Draw sketches illustrating the overlap between the following orbitals on two atoms: (b) the 2pz orbital on each atom (assume both atoms are on the z-axis) (c) the 2s orbital on one atom and the 2pz orbital on the other atom.
Predict whether each of the following molecules is polar or nonpolar: (a) CCl4, (b) NH3, (c) SF4, (d) XeF4, (e) CH3Br, (f) GaH3.