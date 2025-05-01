Textbook Question
(b) What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in each molecule?
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(b) What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in each molecule?
(c) Which is generally stronger, a s bond or a p bond? Explain.
(a) Draw a picture showing how two p orbitals on two different atoms can be combined to make a σ bond. (b) Sketch a π bond that is constructed from p orbitals.
(d) Can two s orbitals combine to form a p bond? Explain.
(b) Imagine that you could hold two atoms that are bonded together, twist them, and not change the bond length. Would it be easier to twist (rotate) around a single s bond or around a double 1s plus p2 bond, or would they be the same?
(a) Draw Lewis structures for chloromethane (CH3Cl), chloroethene (C2H3Cl), and chloroethyne (C2HCl).