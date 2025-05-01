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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 56
Chapter 9, Problem 56

(a) If the valence atomic orbitals of an atom are sp hybridized, how many unhybridized p orbitals remain in the valence shell? How many p bonds can the atom form?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of hybridization: Hybridization is the process of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals suitable for the pairing of electrons to form chemical bonds in molecules.
Identify the type of hybridization: In sp hybridization, one s orbital and one p orbital mix to form two equivalent sp hybrid orbitals.
Determine the number of unhybridized p orbitals: Since one p orbital is used in hybridization, there are two remaining unhybridized p orbitals in the valence shell.
Understand the formation of pi bonds: Pi (π) bonds are formed by the sideways overlap of unhybridized p orbitals.
Calculate the number of pi bonds: With two unhybridized p orbitals available, the atom can form two pi bonds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of combining atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that are suitable for the pairing of electrons to form chemical bonds. In sp hybridization, one s orbital and one p orbital mix to create two equivalent sp hybrid orbitals, which are oriented 180 degrees apart, suitable for forming linear geometries.
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Hybridization

Valence Shell and Orbitals

The valence shell is the outermost shell of an atom that contains the valence electrons, which are involved in chemical bonding. In the case of sp hybridization, two of the three p orbitals are used in hybridization, leaving one unhybridized p orbital in the valence shell, which can participate in bonding.
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Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory

P Bonds

P bonds, or pi bonds, are a type of covalent bond that occurs when two lobes of one involved atomic orbital overlap with two lobes of another, typically involving unhybridized p orbitals. An atom with one unhybridized p orbital can form one pi bond, which is often found in double or triple bonds alongside sigma bonds.
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Bond Angles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in each molecule?

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Textbook Question

(c) Which is generally stronger, a s bond or a p bond? Explain.

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Textbook Question

(a) Draw a picture showing how two p orbitals on two different atoms can be combined to make a σ bond. (b) Sketch a π bond that is constructed from p orbitals.

Textbook Question

(d) Can two s orbitals combine to form a p bond? Explain.

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Textbook Question

(b) Imagine that you could hold two atoms that are bonded together, twist them, and not change the bond length. Would it be easier to twist (rotate) around a single s bond or around a double 1s plus p2 bond, or would they be the same?

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Textbook Question

(a) Draw Lewis structures for chloromethane (CH3Cl), chloroethene (C2H3Cl), and chloroethyne (C2HCl).