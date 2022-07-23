What is the hybridization of the central atom in (c) O3?

Textbook Question
(c) Write the formulas for the analogousspecies of the elements of period 3;
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Shown here are three pairs of hybrid orbitals, with each set at a characteristic angle. For each pair, determine the type of hybridization, if any, that could lead to hybrid orbitals at the specified angle. (a)
(b)
(c)
Indicate the hybridization of the central atom in (c) P1OH23 (d) AlI3.
Indicate the hybridization of the central atom in (a) H2S (b) SeF6
What is the hybridization of the central atom in (d) NO2?
What is the hybridization of the central atom in (a) PBr5? (b) CH2O?