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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 52c
Chapter 9, Problem 52c

What is the hybridization of the central atom in (c) O3?

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1
Identify the central atom in the molecule O_3, which is one of the oxygen atoms.
Count the number of atoms bonded to the central atom. In O_3, the central oxygen is bonded to two other oxygen atoms.
Count the number of lone pairs on the central atom. In O_3, the central oxygen atom has one lone pair.
Use the formula for hybridization: Hybridization = (Number of sigma bonds) + (Number of lone pairs). In this case, there are 2 sigma bonds and 1 lone pair.
Determine the hybridization based on the sum from the previous step. A sum of 3 corresponds to sp^2 hybridization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is a concept in chemistry that describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals. These hybrid orbitals are used to explain the geometry and bonding properties of molecules. The type of hybridization depends on the number of electron pairs around the central atom, influencing molecular shape and bond angles.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which affects the overall shape. Understanding molecular geometry is crucial for predicting the behavior and reactivity of molecules.
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Ozone (O3) Structure

Ozone (O3) is a molecule consisting of three oxygen atoms. The central oxygen atom is bonded to two other oxygen atoms, with one of these bonds being a double bond and the other a single bond. This arrangement leads to a bent molecular shape, which is essential for determining the hybridization of the central atom, specifically sp2 hybridization.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
(c) Write the formulas for the analogousspecies of the elements of period 3;
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Textbook Question

Shown here are three pairs of hybrid orbitals, with each set at a characteristic angle. For each pair, determine the type of hybridization, if any, that could lead to hybrid orbitals at the specified angle. (a)


(b)


(c)

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Textbook Question

Indicate the hybridization of the central atom in (c) P1OH23 (d) AlI3.

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Indicate the hybridization of the central atom in (a) H2S (b) SeF6

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What is the hybridization of the central atom in (d) NO2?

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Textbook Question

What is the hybridization of the central atom in (a) PBr5? (b) CH2O?

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