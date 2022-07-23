Textbook Question
(b) If you react BF3 to make the ion BF32-, is this ion planar?
(b) If you react BF3 to make the ion BF32-, is this ion planar?
Draw sketches illustrating the overlap between the following orbitals on two atoms: (a) the 2s orbital on each atom
(a) Consider the following two molecules: PCl3 and BCl3. Which molecule has a nonzero dipole moment?
Dichloroethylene (C2H2Cl2) has three forms (isomers), each of which is a different substance. (b) Which of these isomers has a zero dipole moment?
(c) Does the molecule BF2Cl have a dipole moment?
Predict whether each of the following molecules is polar or nonpolar: (a) CCl4, (b) NH3, (c) SF4, (d) XeF4, (e) CH3Br, (f) GaH3.