(a) When chlorine atoms react with atmospheric ozone, what are the products of the reaction?
(a) What is the difference between chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs)
Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)
Environmental Impact
The ultraviolet spectrum can be divided into three regions based on wavelength: UV-A (315–400 nm), UV-B (280–315 nm), and UV-C (100–280 nm). (b) In the absence of ozone, which of these three regions, if any, are absorbed by the atmo- sphere?
The ultraviolet spectrum can be divided into three regions based on wavelength: UV-A (315–400 nm), UV-B (280–315 nm), and UV-C (100–280 nm). (a) Photons from which region have the highest energy and therefore are the most harmful to living tissue? (315–400 nm), UV-B (280–315 nm), and UV-C (100–280 nm).
Which of the following reactions in the stratosphere cause an increase in temperature there? (a) O(g) + O2(g) → O3+(g) (b) O3*(g) + M(g) → O3(g) + M*(g) (c) O2(g) + hv → 2 O(g) (d) O(g) + N2(g) → NO(g) + N(g) (e) All of the above