Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 26a
Chapter 1, Problem 26a

A silvery metal is put inside a beaker of water. Bubbles form on the surface of the metal and it dissolves gradually. (a) Is this an example of a chemical or a physical change?

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that a small piece of metal is placed in a beaker of water, where the metal burst into flames before gradually dissolving in water, determine if this is a physical or chemical change. So let's remember our definitions here in a chemical change. The composition is changed by the process. In a physical change, the composition is not changed. In this case we have a metal reacting with water and it is forming a hydroxide and hydrogen gas, so our composition is being changed by the process. So our answer is a chemical change. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Textbook Question

Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: c. pulverizing an aspirin

Textbook Question

A match is lit and held under a cold piece of metal. The following observations are made: (a) The match burns. (b) The metal gets warmer. (c) Water condenses on the metal. (d) Soot (carbon) is deposited on the metal. Which of these occurrences are due to physical changes, and which are due to chemical changes?

Textbook Question

For each of the following processes, would filtration, distillation, or chromatography be the most effective separation technique:

a. removing the pulp from freshly squeezed orange juice,

b. separating a food dye into its individual components,

c. desalinating seawater?

Textbook Question

A soccer ball is dropped out of a window on the second floor of a dormitory to the ground below. Which of the following statements is or are true?

i. The kinetic energy of the ball is greatest at the time it is dropped out the window.

ii. As the ball falls, potential energy is converted into kinetic energy.

iii. The potential energy of the ball is due to the force of gravity acting on it.

Textbook Question

(a) Calculate the kinetic energy (in joules) of a 1200-kg automobile moving at 18 m/s.

Open Question

The mass of a helium atom is roughly four times that of a hydrogen atom. The mass of an oxygen atom is roughly 16 times that of a hydrogen atom.

a. For each of the following pairs, choose the one that has the greater kinetic energy: (i) a H atom moving at 1000 m/s or a He atom moving at 400 m/s, (ii) a H atom moving at 1000 m/s or an O atom moving at 400 m/s, (iii) a He atom moving at 1000 m/s or an O atom moving at 400 m/s.

b. A He atom is moving at 800 m/s. What is the speed of an O atom that has the same kinetic energy as the He atom?