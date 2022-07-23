Chapter 1, Problem 24
A match is lit and held under a cold piece of metal. The following observations are made: (a) The match burns. (b) The metal gets warmer. (c) Water condenses on the metal. (d) Soot (carbon) is deposited on the metal. Which of these occurrences are due to physical changes, and which are due to chemical changes?
Video transcript
(b) Which properties of zinc can you describe from the photo? Are these physical or chemical properties?
Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: b. boiling a cup of water
Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: c. pulverizing an aspirin
For each of the following processes, would filtration, distillation, or chromatography be the most effective separation technique:
a. removing the pulp from freshly squeezed orange juice,
b. separating a food dye into its individual components,
c. desalinating seawater?
A silvery metal is put inside a beaker of water. Bubbles form on the surface of the metal and it dissolves gradually. (a) Is this an example of a chemical or a physical change?
A soccer ball is dropped out of a window on the second floor of a dormitory to the ground below. Which of the following statements is or are true?
i. The kinetic energy of the ball is greatest at the time it is dropped out the window.
ii. As the ball falls, potential energy is converted into kinetic energy.
iii. The potential energy of the ball is due to the force of gravity acting on it.