Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 24
Chapter 1, Problem 24

A match is lit and held under a cold piece of metal. The following observations are made: (a) The match burns. (b) The metal gets warmer. (c) Water condenses on the metal. (d) Soot (carbon) is deposited on the metal. Which of these occurrences are due to physical changes, and which are due to chemical changes?

Video transcript

