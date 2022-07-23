Chapter 1, Problem 32
For each of the following processes, does the potential energy of the object(s) increase or decrease? (b) Water is pumped from ground level to the reservoir of a water tower 30 m above the ground.
Video transcript
The mass of a helium atom is roughly four times that of a hydrogen atom. The mass of an oxygen atom is roughly 16 times that of a hydrogen atom.
a. For each of the following pairs, choose the one that has the greater kinetic energy: (i) a H atom moving at 1000 m/s or a He atom moving at 400 m/s, (ii) a H atom moving at 1000 m/s or an O atom moving at 400 m/s, (iii) a He atom moving at 1000 m/s or an O atom moving at 400 m/s.
b. A He atom is moving at 800 m/s. What is the speed of an O atom that has the same kinetic energy as the He atom?
Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. a. This is an example of potential energy being converted into what form of energy?
Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. b. Does the electrostatic potential energy of the two particles increase or decrease as the distance between them is increased?
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: c. 6.48×10-7 L
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: d. 1.81×10-2 s
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: g. 5.1×102 cm