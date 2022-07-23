Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 32

For each of the following processes, does the potential energy of the object(s) increase or decrease? (b) Water is pumped from ground level to the reservoir of a water tower 30 m above the ground.

Hi everyone for this problem, we're told water from a waterfall drops from the top of the hill into the pool below. Does the potential energy increase or decrease in this scenario? Let's start off by defining what is potential energy. So potential energy is equal to mass times gravity, times height. So the two variables we're going to want to compare here is potential energy and height. We're told that water is falling from the top of the hill into the pool below. So we have a decrease in height. When we look at our equation, potential energy and height are directly proportional. So if we have a decrease in height, it's going to lead to a decrease in potential energy and the same as vice versa. Okay. But here, because the water is falling from the top of the hill into the pool below, it means our height is decreasing and because of that we're going to have a decrease in potential energy which is going to be the answer to this problem. So we have a decrease and potential energy in this particular scenario. Okay, so that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
