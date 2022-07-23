For each of the following processes, does the potential energy of the object(s) increase or decrease? (b) Water is pumped from ground level to the reservoir of a water tower 30 m above the ground.
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 1, Problem 34d
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: d. 1.81×10-2 s
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1
Identify the given measurement: 1.81 \(\times\) 10^{-2} \(\text{s}\).
Recognize that 10^{-2} corresponds to the metric prefix 'centi', which is equivalent to 0.01.
Convert the measurement by replacing 10^{-2} with the prefix 'centi'.
Rewrite the measurement as 1.81 centiseconds.
Ensure the final expression is clear and uses the appropriate metric prefix without exponents.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Metric Prefixes
Metric prefixes are standardized terms used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system. They simplify the representation of large or small quantities by providing a shorthand way to express these values. For example, 'centi-' represents one hundredth (10^-2), allowing us to express 0.01 meters as 1 centimeter.
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Scientific Notation
Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a more manageable form, typically as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. In the case of 1.81×10^-2 seconds, it indicates that the value is 1.81 multiplied by 0.01, which is a common way to represent small measurements in science.
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Unit Conversion
Unit conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another while maintaining the same quantity. In this context, converting 1.81×10^-2 seconds into a more understandable metric prefix requires recognizing that this value can be expressed as 18.1 centiseconds, thus making it easier to comprehend in practical applications.
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