Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 99b
Chapter 1, Problem 99b

In 2009, a team from Northwestern University and Western Washington University reported the preparation of a new 'spongy' material composed of nickel, molybdenum, and sulfur that excels at removing mercury from water. The density of this new material is 0.20 g/cm3, and its surface area is 1242 m2 per gram of material. (b) Calculate the surface area for a 10.0-mg sample of this material.

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that a new course material has a density of 0.15 g per centimeters cube and a surface area of 1100 m squared per gram determine the surface area of 5.0 mg of this porous material. So we're going to start out with our five point zero mg And we need to change that to Graham. So one g Over 10 to the 3rd milligrams. And then we're going to multiply that by our 1100 meters squared and that is per gram. So we're going to have it over the grams. So our milligrams are canceling out and our grams are canceling out, leaving us with meter squared and that equals 5.5 m squared. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
