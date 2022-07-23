Chapter 10, Problem 18a
(a) The compound 1-iodododecane is a nonvolatile liquid with a density of 1.20 g>mL. The density of mercury is 13.6 g>mL. What do you predict for the height of a barometer column based on 1-iodododecane, when the atmospheric pressure is 749 torr?
A set of bookshelves rests on a hard floor surface on four legs, each having a cross-sectional dimension of 3.0×4.1 cm in contact with the floor. The total mass of the shelves plus the books stacked on them is 262 kg. Calculate the pressure in pascals exerted by the shelf footings on the surface.
How high in meters must a column of glycerol be to exert a pressure equal to that of a 760-mm column of mercury? The density of glycerol is 1.26 g/mL, whereas that of mercury is 13.6 g/mL.
What pressure, in atmospheres, is exerted on the body of a diver if they are 15 ft below the surface of the water when the atmospheric pressure is 750 torr? Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 g/cm3=1.00×103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa=1 kg/m-s2.
The typical atmospheric pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,032 ft) is about 265 torr. Convert this pressure to c. pascals,
The typical atmospheric pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,032 ft) is about 265 torr. Convert this pressure to d. bars,
The typical atmospheric pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,032 ft) is about 265 torr. Convert this pressure to e. psi.