Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 14b
Chapter 10, Problem 14b

(b) Which units are appropriate for expressing atmospheric pressures, N, Pa, atm, kg/m2?

1
Identify the units commonly used for measuring pressure. Pressure is defined as force per unit area.
Understand the units given in the question: N (Newton), Pa (Pascal), atm (atmosphere), and kg/m^2 (kilograms per square meter).
Recognize that Newton (N) is a unit of force, not pressure. Therefore, it is not appropriate for expressing atmospheric pressures.
Pascal (Pa) is the SI unit of pressure and is defined as one newton per square meter. It is suitable for expressing atmospheric pressures.
Atmosphere (atm) is a unit specifically used to measure atmospheric pressure, thus it is also appropriate.

Units of Pressure

Pressure is defined as force per unit area. Common units for measuring pressure include pascals (Pa), atmospheres (atm), and newtons per square meter (N/m²). Each unit can be converted into others, but they represent the same physical quantity, allowing for flexibility in scientific communication.
Pascals (Pa)

The pascal (Pa) is the SI unit of pressure, defined as one newton per square meter (N/m²). It is a standard unit used in scientific contexts to express atmospheric pressure, making it essential for understanding various physical phenomena, including weather patterns and gas laws.
Atmospheric Pressure

Atmospheric pressure is the force exerted by the weight of air above a given point, typically measured at sea level. It is commonly expressed in atmospheres (atm), where 1 atm is approximately equal to 101,325 Pa. Understanding atmospheric pressure is crucial for fields such as meteorology, aviation, and environmental science.
