Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 85
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 85

Hydrogen has two naturally occurring isotopes, 1H and 2H. Chlorine also has two naturally occurring isotopes, 35Cl and 37Cl. Thus, hydrogen chloride gas consists of four distinct types of molecules: 1H35Cl, 1H37Cl, 2H35Cl, and 2H37Cl. Place these four molecules in order of increasing rate of effusion.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem, we're told that hydrogen and bruning both have two stable isotopes. This means that the acid hydra bronek acid has four different combinations of molecules. We need to list the molecules from the lowest to highest rate of effusion. Effusion is when gas goes through a small opening. And so Graham's law tells us that the rate of effusion of a gas is inversely proportional to its molar mass. So that means the higher the molar mass, that's going to equal the lower the rate. And this is the rate of effusion. So what we can do here is calculate the molar mass for each of our isotopes. And that will allow us to rate them from highest to lowest. And so we can go ahead and start with the first isotope. And so to get this motor mass, it's going to be one plus 79. So that gives us 80 her second isotope Gives us one plus Gives us a molar mass of 82. Our third isotope gives us a molar mass of 81. and our 4th isotope gives us a molar mass of 83. So now when we take a look at this, we see that this one has the highest molar mass, which means it has the lowest rate of effusion and the first one has the lowest molar mass, which means it has our highest rate of effusion. So going from there, we can now list in order and so we're going to list from lowest to highest rate of effusion. So our lowest rate of effusion is going to be the last one, and then that's followed by this one, and then we have, and then our highest rate of effusion is going to be okay. So this is going to be the list from lowest to highest, and this is our final answer. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) Calculate the most probable speed of an ozone molecule in the stratosphere, where the temperature is 270 K.

521
views
Textbook Question

Which one or more of the following statements are true? (a) O2 will effuse faster than Cl2. (b) Effusion and diffusion are different names for the same process. (c) Perfume molecules travel to your nose by the process of effusion. (d) The higher the density of a gas, the shorter the mean free path.

1028
views
Textbook Question

At constant pressure, the mean free path 1l2 of a gas molecule is directly proportional to temperature. At constant temperature, l is inversely proportional to pressure. If you compare two different gas molecules at the same temperature and pressure, l is inversely proportional to the square of the diameter of the gas molecules. Put these facts together to create a formula for the mean free path of a gas molecule with a proportionality constant (call it Rmfp, like the ideal-gas constant) and define units for Rmfp.

951
views
Textbook Question

Arsenic(III) sulfide sublimes readily, even below its melting point of 320 °C. The molecules of the vapor phase are found to effuse through a tiny hole at 0.52 times the rate of effusion of Xe atoms under the same conditions of temperature and pressure. What is the molecular formula of arsenic(III) sulfide in the gas phase?

1628
views
Textbook Question

A gas of unknown molecular mass was allowed to effuse through a small opening under constant-pressure conditions. It required 105 s for 1.0 L of the gas to effuse. Under identical experimental conditions it required 31 s for 1.0 L of O2 gas to effuse. Calculate the molar mass of the unknown gas. (Remember that the faster the rate of effusion, the shorter the time required for effusion of 1.0 L; in other words, rate is the amount that diffuses over the time it takes to diffuse.)

1825
views
Textbook Question

(b) List two reasons why the gases deviate from ideal behavior.

746
views
1
rank