Chapter 10, Problem 85

Hydrogen has two naturally occurring isotopes, 1H and 2H. Chlorine also has two naturally occurring isotopes, 35Cl and 37Cl. Thus, hydrogen chloride gas consists of four distinct types of molecules: 1H35Cl, 1H37Cl, 2H35Cl, and 2H37Cl. Place these four molecules in order of increasing rate of effusion.

