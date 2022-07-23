At standard temperature and pressure, the molar volumes of Cl2 and NH3 gases are 22.06 and 22.40 L, respectively. (c) The densities of crystalline Cl2 and NH3 at 160 K are 2.02 and 0.84 g/cm3, respectively. Calculate their molar volumes.
Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 11, Problem 12c
(c) What happens to a gas if you put it under extremely high pressure?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the properties of gases under normal conditions, where they have random motion and occupy the entire volume of their container.
Understand that applying pressure to a gas reduces its volume, as described by Boyle's Law, which states that the pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to its volume when temperature is constant (P \(\propto\) 1/V).
Consider the kinetic molecular theory, which explains that increasing pressure forces gas molecules closer together, which can increase the frequency of collisions between the molecules.
Recognize that at extremely high pressures, the gas molecules are forced into close proximity, potentially leading to a phase change from gas to liquid if the temperature is below the critical temperature of the substance.
Explore the implications of such high pressure on real-life systems, such as in industrial applications where gases are compressed and stored as liquids for better efficiency and safety.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gas Laws
Gas laws describe the behavior of gases under various conditions of temperature, pressure, and volume. The most relevant laws include Boyle's Law, which states that pressure and volume are inversely related at constant temperature, and Charles's Law, which relates volume and temperature. Understanding these laws helps predict how a gas will respond to changes in pressure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Combined Gas Law
Compressibility
Compressibility refers to the ability of a substance to decrease in volume under pressure. Gases are highly compressible compared to liquids and solids, meaning that applying high pressure can significantly reduce their volume. This property is crucial in applications like gas storage and transport, where gases are often compressed to save space.
Phase Changes
Phase changes occur when a substance transitions between solid, liquid, and gas states due to changes in temperature or pressure. Under extremely high pressure, gases can undergo phase changes, potentially becoming liquids or even solids, depending on the temperature and the specific gas involved. This concept is essential for understanding the behavior of gases in extreme conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
Entropy in Phase Changes
Related Practice
Textbook Question
2410
views
Textbook Question
List the three states of matter in order of (a) increasing molecular disorder
482
views
Textbook Question
At standard temperature and pressure, the molar volumes of Cl2 and NH3 gases are 22.06 and 22.40 L, respectively. (d) Are the molar volumes in the solid state as similar as they are in the gaseous state?
2
views
Textbook Question
(a) How does the average kinetic energy of molecules com- pare with the average energy of attraction between mole- cules in solids, liquids, and gases?
775
views
Textbook Question
At three different temperatures, T1, T2, and T3, the molecules in a liquid crystal align in these ways:
(a) At which temperature or temperatures is the substance in a liquid crystalline state? At those temperatures, which type of liquid crystalline phase is depicted?
595
views
1
rank