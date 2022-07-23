Name the phase transition in each of the following situations and indicate whether it is exothermic or endothermic: (d) Molten lava from a volcano turns into solid rock.
Name the phase transition in each of the following situations and indicate whether it is exothermic or endothermic: (c) Rubbing alcohol in an open container slowly disappears.
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Key Concepts
Evaporation
Endothermic Processes
Intermolecular Forces
The boiling points, surface tensions, and viscosities of water and several alcohols are listed in the following table:
b. How do you explain the fact that propanol and ethylene glycol have similar molecular weights (60 vs. 62 amu), yet the viscosity of ethylene glycol is more than 10 times larger than propanol?
Liquids can interact with flat surfaces just as they can with capillary tubes; the cohesive forces within the liquid can be stronger or weaker than the adhesive forces between liquid and surface:
(b) Which of these diagrams, i or ii, rep- resents what happens when water is on a nonpolar surface?
Ethyl chloride (C2H5Cl) boils at 12 °C. When liquid C2H5Cl under pressure is sprayed on a room-temperature (25 °C) surface in air, the surface is cooled considerably. (a) What does this observation tell us about the specific heat of C2H5Cl(g) as compared with that of C2H5Cl(l)?