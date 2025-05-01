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Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular ForcesProblem 54
Chapter 11, Problem 54

True or false: (a) CBr4 is more volatile than CCl4. (b) CBr4 has a higher vapor pressure at the same temperature than CCl4.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of volatility and vapor pressure. Volatility refers to how easily a substance vaporizes, while vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid phase at a given temperature.
Step 2: Consider the molecular structure and intermolecular forces. Both CBr4 and CCl4 are tetrahedral molecules, but they differ in the halogen atoms attached to the carbon atom.
Step 3: Analyze the intermolecular forces. CBr4 and CCl4 are nonpolar molecules, so they primarily exhibit London dispersion forces. The strength of these forces increases with the size and mass of the molecule.
Step 4: Compare the molecular weights. CBr4 has a higher molecular weight than CCl4 because bromine atoms are heavier than chlorine atoms. This generally leads to stronger London dispersion forces in CBr4.
Step 5: Relate intermolecular forces to volatility and vapor pressure. Stronger intermolecular forces in CBr4 mean it is less volatile and has a lower vapor pressure compared to CCl4 at the same temperature.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volatility

Volatility refers to the tendency of a substance to vaporize. It is influenced by intermolecular forces; substances with weaker forces tend to be more volatile. In this context, comparing CBr4 and CCl4 involves understanding how their molecular structures and the strength of their intermolecular forces affect their ability to transition into the gas phase.
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Vapor Pressure

Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid form at a given temperature. It is a measure of a substance's volatility; higher vapor pressure indicates a greater tendency to evaporate. The comparison between CBr4 and CCl4 requires knowledge of how molecular weight and intermolecular forces impact their respective vapor pressures.
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Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the forces of attraction or repulsion between neighboring particles (atoms, molecules, or ions). These forces, including London dispersion forces, dipole-dipole interactions, and hydrogen bonding, significantly influence physical properties like boiling point and vapor pressure. Understanding the differences in intermolecular forces between CBr4 and CCl4 is crucial for evaluating their volatility and vapor pressures.
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Related Practice
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(a) Place the following substances in order of increasing volatility: CH4, CBr4, CH2Cl2, CH3Cl, CHBr3, and CH2Br2. (b) How do the boiling points vary through this series? (c) Explain your answer to part (b) in terms of intermolecular forces.

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The critical temperatures and pressures of a series of halogenated methanes are as follows: (c) Predict the critical temperature and pressure for CCl4 based on the trends in this table. Look up the experimentally determined critical temperatures and pressures for CCl4, using a source such as the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, and suggest a reason for any discrepancies.

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Textbook Question

The critical temperatures and pressures of a series of halogenated methanes are as follows:

(a) List the intermolecular forces that occur for each compound.

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