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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 25a
Chapter 16, Problem 25a

Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (a) CH3COO-

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Step 1: Identify the given species. In this case, we have CH3COO-, which is the acetate ion.
Step 2: Determine the basicity of the given species. The acetate ion is a weak base because it accepts a proton (H+) to form its conjugate acid but does not ionize completely in water.
Step 3: Write the formula of its conjugate acid. The conjugate acid of CH3COO- is CH3COOH, which is acetic acid. This is formed when CH3COO- accepts a proton (H+).
Step 4: Determine the acidity of the conjugate acid. Acetic acid (CH3COOH) is a weak acid because it donates a proton (H+) but does not ionize completely in water.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. CH3COO- is a weak base and its conjugate acid, CH3COOH, is a weak acid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, acids are proton donors, while bases are proton acceptors. Understanding this theory is essential for classifying substances like CH3COO- and determining their conjugate acids.
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Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

A conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by the presence or absence of a proton (H+). For example, when a base accepts a proton, it forms its conjugate acid. Recognizing these pairs helps in identifying the strength of acids and bases, such as determining the nature of CH3COO- and its conjugate acid, CH3COOH.

Strength of Acids and Bases

The strength of acids and bases is determined by their ability to dissociate in water. Strong acids completely ionize, while weak acids only partially ionize. Similarly, strong bases fully dissociate in solution, whereas weak bases do not. This concept is crucial for classifying CH3COO- and its conjugate acid, CH3COOH, in terms of their basicity and acidity.
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