Rainwater is acidic because CO21g2 dissolves in the water, creating carbonic acid, H2CO3. If the rainwater is too acidic, it will react with limestone and seashells (which are principally made of calcium carbonate, CaCO3). Calculate the concentrations of carbonic acid, bicarbonate ion 1HCO3-2 and carbonate ion 1CO32 - 2 that are in a raindrop that has a pH of 5.60, assuming that the sum of all three species in the raindrop is 1.0 * 10-5 M.
Suggest how the cations in each of the following solution mixtures can be separated: (c) Pb2 + and Al3 +.
Key Concepts
Cation Separation Techniques
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
Complex Ion Formation
(b) What is the most significant difference between the sulfides precipitated in group 2 and those precipitated in group 3?
In the course of various qualitative analysis procedures, the following mixtures are encountered: (c) Mg2+ and K+ (d) Ag+ and Mn2+. Suggest how each mixture might be separated.
A solution containing several metal ions is treated with dilute HCl; no precipitate forms. The pH is adjusted to about 1, and H2S is bubbled through. Again, no precipitate forms. The pH of the solution is then adjusted to about 8. Again, H2S is bubbled through. This time a precipitate forms. The filtrate from this solution is treated with (NH4)2HPO4. No precipitate forms. Which of these metal cations are either possibly present or definitely absent: Al3+, Na+, Ag+, Mg2+?