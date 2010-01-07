18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Complex Ions: Formation Constant
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Complex Ions: Formation Constant
1
concept
Complex Ion and Ligand
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Complex Ions: Formation Constant Example
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
If your equilibrium constant K is equal to the product of Ksp and Kf, find the solubility of AgCl in 2.0 M NH3. Ksp of AgCl = 1.77 × 10−10; Kf of Ag(NH3)2+ = 1.7 × 107.
A
1.04 × 10−17 M
B
9.78 × 10−3 M
C
9.89 × 10−2 M
D
3.01 × 10−3 M
4
ProblemProblem
A solution is composed of 3.20 × 10−4 M Co(NO3)3 mixed with 0.200 M NH3. Determine the [Co3+] that remains once the solution reaches equilibrium in the formation of Co(NH3)63+.
A
2.30 × 10−33 M
B
7.03 × 10−37 M
C
2.76 × 10−38 M
D
8.40 × 10−42 M