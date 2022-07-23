For each of the following processes, indicate whether the signs of ΔS and ΔH are expected to be positive, negative, or about zero. (a) A solid sublimes. (b) The temperature of a sample of Co(s) is lowered from 60 °C to 25 °C. (c) Ethyl alcohol evaporates from a beaker. (d) A diatomic molecule dissociates into atoms. (e) A piece of charcoal is combusted to form CO2(g) and H2O(g).
A standard air conditioner involves a refrigerant that is typically now a fluorinated hydrocarbon, such as CH2F2. An air-conditioner refrigerant has the property that it readily vaporizes at atmospheric pressure and is easily compressed to its liquid phase under increased pressure. The operation of an air conditioner can be thought of as a closed system made up of the refrigerant going through the two stages shown here (the air circulation is not shown in this diagram).
During expansion, the liquid refrigerant is released into an expansion chamber at low pressure, where it vaporizes. The vapor then undergoes compression at high pressure back to its liquid phase in a compression chamber. (c) In a central air-conditioning system, one chamber is inside the home and the other is outside. Which chamber is where, and why?
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Key Concepts
Phase Changes
Thermodynamics
Closed System
Trouton’s rule states that for many liquids at their normal boiling points, the standard molar entropy of vaporization is about 88 J/mol‐K. b. Look up the normal boiling point of Br2 in a chemistry handbook or at the WebElements website (www.webelements.com) and compare it to your calculation. What are the possible sources of error, or incorrect assumptions, in the calculation?
The crystalline hydrate Cd(NO3)2⋅4 H2O(s) loses water when placed in a large, closed, dry vessel at room temperature: Cd(NO3)2⋅4 H2O(s) → Cd(NO3)2(s) + 4 H2O(g) This process is spontaneous and ΔH° is positive at room temperature.
(b) If the hydrated compound is placed in a large, closed vessel that already contains a large amount of water vapor, does ΔS° change for this reaction at room temperature?
Consider the following three reactions: (i) Ti(s) + 2 Cl2(g) → TiCl4(1g) (a) For each of the reactions, use data in Appendix C to calculate ΔH°, ΔG°, K, and ΔS ° at 25 °C.
The crystalline hydrate Cd(NO3)2⋅4 H2O(s) loses water when placed in a large, closed, dry vessel at room temperature: Cd(NO3)2⋅4 H2O(s) → Cd(NO3)2(s) + 4 H2O(g) This process is spontaneous and ΔH° is positive at room temperature.
(a) What is the sign of ΔS° at room temperature?
(c) In general, under which condition is ΔG°f more positive (less negative) than ΔH°f ? (i) When the temperature is high, (ii) when the reaction is reversible, (iii) when ΔS°f is negative.