Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (d) hydrogen tellurate ion.
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (e) hydride ion and hydroxide ion, (f) magnesium nitride and magnesium nitrite, (g) mercurous chloride and mercuric chloride, (h) cuprous oxide and cupric oxide.
1
Understand the difference between mercurous and mercuric ions: Mercurous refers to mercury(I) with a +1 oxidation state, while mercuric refers to mercury(II) with a +2 oxidation state.
Identify the chemical symbol for mercury, which is Hg.
For mercurous chloride, recognize that it involves the mercury(I) ion, which is represented as Hg2^2+. This is because two mercury atoms share a +2 charge, effectively making each mercury atom have a +1 charge.
Combine the mercurous ion with chloride (Cl^-), which has a -1 charge. The formula for mercurous chloride is Hg2Cl2, as two chloride ions are needed to balance the +2 charge of the Hg2^2+ ion.
For mercuric chloride, use the mercury(II) ion, represented as Hg^2+. Combine this with chloride (Cl^-), which has a -1 charge. The formula for mercuric chloride is HgCl2, as two chloride ions are needed to balance the +2 charge of the Hg^2+ ion.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. The chemical formula of an ionic compound reflects the ratio of these ions, ensuring that the overall charge is neutral. Understanding how to write these formulas is crucial for distinguishing between compounds with similar names, such as mercurous and mercuric chloride.
Oxidation States
Oxidation states indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound, which is essential for identifying the specific ions present. In the case of mercury, it can exist in multiple oxidation states, notably +1 and +2. Mercurous chloride (Hg2Cl2) contains mercury in the +1 oxidation state, while mercuric chloride (HgCl2) has mercury in the +2 state, highlighting the importance of oxidation states in naming and formula writing.
Nomenclature of Transition Metals
The nomenclature of transition metals involves using Roman numerals to indicate the oxidation state of the metal in a compound. This system helps differentiate between compounds that contain the same elements but differ in their oxidation states. For example, mercurous chloride is named using the +1 oxidation state (mercurous), while mercuric chloride uses the +2 state (mercuric), which is vital for accurately conveying chemical information.
Textbook Question
Many familiar substances have common, unsystematic names. For each of the following, give the correct systematic name: (a) salt peter, KNO3 (b) soda ash, Na2CO3 (c) lime, (d) muriatic acid, HCl, CaO (e) Epsom salts, MgSO4 (f) milk of magnesia, Mg(OH)2.
Textbook Question
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (a) sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate, (b) potassium peroxide and potassium oxide, (c) aluminum nitride and aluminum nitrite, (d) iron(II) oxide and iron(III) oxide
