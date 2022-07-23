Chapter 2, Problem 113e,f,g,h

Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (e) hydride ion and hydroxide ion, (f) magnesium nitride and magnesium nitrite, (g) mercurous chloride and mercuric chloride, (h) cuprous oxide and cupric oxide.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand the difference between mercurous and mercuric ions: Mercurous refers to mercury(I) with a +1 oxidation state, while mercuric refers to mercury(II) with a +2 oxidation state. Identify the chemical symbol for mercury, which is Hg. View full solution For mercurous chloride, recognize that it involves the mercury(I) ion, which is represented as Hg2^2+. This is because two mercury atoms share a +2 charge, effectively making each mercury atom have a +1 charge. Combine the mercurous ion with chloride (Cl^-), which has a -1 charge. The formula for mercurous chloride is Hg2Cl2, as two chloride ions are needed to balance the +2 charge of the Hg2^2+ ion. For mercuric chloride, use the mercury(II) ion, represented as Hg^2+. Combine this with chloride (Cl^-), which has a -1 charge. The formula for mercuric chloride is HgCl2, as two chloride ions are needed to balance the +2 charge of the Hg^2+ ion.

