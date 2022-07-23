Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 50b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 50b

Determine the molecular and empirical formulas of the following: (b) the compound silicon tetrachloride, which has a silicon atom and four chlorine atoms and is used in the manufacture of computer chips

Verified Solution
Video duration:
49s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to provide the molecular and empirical formula for the compound di nitrogen Penta oxide consisting of two nitrogen and five oxygen. So for our molecular formula, this is going to be the number of atoms in our compound and they tell us that we have two of nitrogen and five of oxygen. So our formula is going to be N205 for empirical formula. This is actually also going to be N205 because our empirical formula is our simplest form of our formula. So our answer here is going to be di nitrogen Penta oxide for both formulas. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (c) C4H8O2

722
views
Textbook Question

Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (e) C6H4Cl2

660
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular and empirical formulas of the following: (a) the organic solvent benzene, which has six carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms

877
views
Textbook Question

How many hydrogen atoms are in each of the following: (b) Ca1C2H5COO22?

547
views
Textbook Question

How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (a) carbon atoms in C4H9COOCH3

551
views
Textbook Question

How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (b) oxygen atoms in Ca1ClO322

533
views