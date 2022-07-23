Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 30b
Chapter 2, Problem 30b

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 112Cd

Protons 38 92

Neutrons 58 49

Electrons 38 36

Mass no. 81 235

Complete the second row of the table.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to consider the following table showing symbols, the number of protons, electrons and neutrons and the mass number. Each column represents a neutral atom and our goal is to fill in the third column of this table. So one key aspect here is that it represents a neutral atom, which means the number of electrons is going to equal the number of protons. So we know we have 50 electrons, which means we will also have 50 protons. And our protons is the same as our atomic number. So if we look on the periodic table for the atomic number 50, we see that it is 10. And to find the mass number, the mass number equals the number of protons plus the number of neutrons, Which in this case is plus 50 Which equals 118. So our mass number is 118 And we will have a 118 above the 10 symbol. So that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
