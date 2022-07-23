Chapter 2, Problem 31b,c

Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (b) the isotope of krypton with mass number 84 (c) the isotope of rhenium with mass number 187

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the element symbol for krypton, which is 'Kr'. Understand that the mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom. View full solution The mass number is given as 84, which will be the superscript to the left of the element symbol. Determine the atomic number of krypton, which is the number of protons. Krypton has an atomic number of 36. Write the isotope notation with the mass number as the superscript and the atomic number as the subscript: \( ^{84}_{36} \text{Kr} \).

