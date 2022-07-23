Chapter 2, Problem 35
Only two isotopes of copper occur naturally: 63Cu (atomic mass = 62.9296 amu; abundance 69.17%) 65Cu (atomic mass = 64.9278 amu; abundance 30.83%). Calculate the atomic weight (average atomic mass) of copper.
Video transcript
Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (d) the isotope of magnesium that has an equal number of protons and neutrons.
The atomic weight of boron is reported as 10.81, yet no atom of boron has the mass of 10.81 amu. Which is the best explanation?
a. The measurement of atomic mass is only reliable to two significant figures.
b. The atomic weight is an average of many individual atoms.
c. The atomic weight is an average of many isotopes of the same nuclear composition.
(b) Why is the atomic weight of carbon reported as 12.011 in the table of elements and the periodic table in the front inside cover of this text?
Rubidium has two naturally occurring isotopes, rubidium-85 (atomic mass = 84.9118 amu; abundance = 72.15%) and rubidium-87 (atomic mass = 86.9092 amu; abundance = 27.85%). Calculate the atomic weight of rubidium
(a) Thomson's cathode-ray tube (Figure 2.4) and the mass spectrometer (Figure 2.11) both involve the use of electric or magnetic fields to deflect charged particles. What are the charged particles involved in each of these experiments?
Consider the mass spectrometer shown in Figure 2.11. Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (a) The paths of neutral (uncharged) atoms are not affected by the magnet.