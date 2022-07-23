Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 40a

Massspectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 amu; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H (atomic mass = 2.01410; abundance 0.0115%). (a) How many peaks will the mass spectrum have?

Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us, mass spectrometry can reveal the presence of isotopes of an element in a compound being analyzed. Isotopes as separate peaks can most easily be seen next to the molecular ion peak chlorine has two isotopes, chlorine 35 abundant, 76% and chlorine 37 abundance 24%. If chloral, methane, ch three cl is subjected to mass spectrometry, how many molecular ion peaks with the mass spectrum have? So carbon and chlorine. Both have two stable isotopes each. So when they come together they will form four peaks. So we have the molar mass of korean 12 Or of carbon And Chlorine 35 Is 50 g per mole. So we will have a peak at 50. We will have a peak at 52 Due to carbon 12 And cool rain 37. We will have a peak at 51 Due to Carbon 13 and Chlorine 35. And we will have a peak at 53 Due to Carbon 13 and Chlorine 37. So, these are our peaks. Thank you for watching. Bye.
