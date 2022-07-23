Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 94a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 94a

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in an atom of 3He?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

welcome back everyone in this example, we need to calculate our number of protons neutrons and electrons in our atom of boron 10. So we should recall that in our given symbol for boron. We have this number in the left hand exponents. We should recognize that this number is our mass number or atomic mass. And recall that this is calculated by taking our number of protons and adding that to our number of neutrons for our atom. Now we should also recognize that in our symbol for boron, we're missing our atomic number and we should recall that our atomic number is represented by the symbol Z. And for boron on our product cable we would say that C is equal to a value of five. And so that means that we can fill in our symbol here this value five which corresponds to again our atomic number and recall that this tells us our number of protons and for a neutral atom are number of electrons. And so that means that we would say that therefore we have five protons and five electrons because we have a neutral atom. So right now we've already identified two of our three answered answers. We've identified that we have five protons and five electrons. Now what's left to figure out is how many neutrons we have. And if we know our mass number and we know our number of protons, we just have to subtract the difference to get our number of neutrons. So we would say that our number of neutrons is equal to our mass number of 10 subtracted from our number of protons, which we calculated is five protons. And so that would give us our number of neutrons equal to a value of just five. And so that would be our third and final answer. So we've identified our three answers. We have five protons, five electrons and five neutrons making up our atoms of Boron 10. So I hope that everything I explained was clear what's highlighted in yellow represents our final answers. If you have any questions, just leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (b) From these data, what is the best choice for the charge of the electron in warmombs?

803
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (c) Based on your answer to part (b), how many electrons are there on each of the droplets?

845
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (d) What is the conversion factor between warmombs and coulombs?

1455
views
Textbook Question

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (b) Based on the sum of the masses of their subatomic particles, which is expected to be more massive, an atom of 3He or an atom of 3H (which is also called tritium)?

906
views
Textbook Question

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (c) Based on your answer to part (b), what would need to be the precision of a mass spectrometer that is able to differentiate between peaks that are due to 3He+ and 3H+?

565
views
Textbook Question

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X

830
views