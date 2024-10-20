Problem 101b
It is common in mass spectrometry to assume that the mass of a cation is the same as that of its parent atom. (b) What percentage of the mass of an 1H atom does the electron represent?
Problem 102
From the following list of elements—Ar, H, Ga, Al, Ca, Br, Ge, K, O—pick the one that best fits each description. Use each element only once: (a) an alkali metal, (b) an alkaline earth metal, (c) a noble gas, (d) a halogen, (e) a metalloid, (f) a nonmetal listed in group 1A, (g) a metal that forms a 3+ ion, (h) a nonmetal that forms a 2- ion, (i) an element that resembles aluminum.
Problem 103a
The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (a) How many protons, electrons, and neutrons are in an 266Sg atom?
Problem 103b
The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (b) Atoms of Sg are very unstable, and it is therefore difficult to study this element's properties. Based on the position of Sg in the periodic table, what element should it most closely resemble in its chemical properties?
Problem 105
From the molecular structures shown here, identify the one that corresponds to each of the following species: (a) chlorine gas; (b) propane; (c) nitrate ion; (d) sulfur trioxide; (e) methyl chloride, CH3Cl.
Problem 107a
Fill in the blanks in the following table:
Cation Anion Formula Name
Lithium oxide
Fe2+ PO43-
Al2(SO4)3
Copper(II) nitrate
Cr3+ I−
MnClO2
Ammonium carbonate
Zinc perchlorate
Complete the first column of the table.
Problem 107c
Complete the third column of the table.
Problem 109b
Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (b) SeO32-
Problem 109d
Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (d) hydrogen tellurate ion.
Problem 112d
Many familiar substances have common, unsystematic names. For each of the following, give the correct systematic name: (d) muriatic acid, HCl
Problem 113c
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (c) aluminum nitride and aluminum nitrite
Problem 113g
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (g) mercurous chloride and mercuric chloride
