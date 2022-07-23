Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 105
Chapter 2, Problem 105

From the molecular structures shown here, identify the one that corresponds to each of the following species: (a) chlorine gas; (b) propane; (c) nitrate ion; (d) sulfur trioxide; (e) methyl chloride, CH3Cl.

Molecular structures of chlorine gas, propane, nitrate ion, sulfur trioxide, and methyl chloride.

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to match the following names to the corresponding three D. Models. We have one helium gas to oxygen gas, three sulfur trioxide, four phosphate ion and five ethyl fluoride. So let's look for our helium gas. We can find that here at the end with just a single helium. So that is 12 oxygen gas. That's gonna be two oxygen's bonded together. And we see that here, three sulfur tri oxide. So we're going to look for a sulfur bonded to three oxygen's and we see that here for Fawcett ion. So we're going to look for a phosphor responded to four oxygen's and we see that here and lastly ethyl fluoride, we're going to look for CH three CH two F, which is here and those are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Textbook Question

From the following list of elements—Ar, H, Ga, Al, Ca, Br, Ge, K, O—pick the one that best fits each description. Use each element only once: (a) an alkali metal, (b) an alkaline earth metal, (c) a noble gas, (d) a halogen, (e) a metalloid, (f) a nonmetal listed in group 1A, (g) a metal that forms a 3+ ion, (h) a nonmetal that forms a 2- ion, (i) an element that resembles aluminum.

2
views
Textbook Question

The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (a) How many protons, electrons, and neutrons are in an 266Sg atom?

665
views
Textbook Question

The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (b) Atoms of Sg are very unstable, and it is therefore difficult to study this element's properties. Based on the position of Sg in the periodic table, what element should it most closely resemble in its chemical properties?

566
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks in the following table:

Cation Anion Formula Name

Lithium oxide

Fe2+ PO43-

Al2(SO4)3

Copper(II) nitrate

Cr3+ I

MnClO2

Ammonium carbonate

Zinc perchlorate

Complete the first column of the table.

863
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks in the following table:

Cation Anion Formula Name

Lithium oxide

Fe2+ PO43-

Al2(SO4)3

Copper(II) nitrate

Cr3+ I

MnClO2

Ammonium carbonate

Zinc perchlorate

Complete the third column of the table.

805
views
Textbook Question

Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (b) SeO32-

486
views