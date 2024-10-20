Problem 68a
Selenium, an element required nutritionally in trace quantities, forms compounds analogous to sulfur. Name the following ions: (a) SeO42-
Problem 69
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CaO, (b) Na2SO4, (c) KClO4, (d) Fe1NO322, (e) Cr1OH23.
Problem 70a
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CuS
Problem 70b
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (b) Ag2SO4
Problem 70c
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (c) Al1ClO323
Problem 70d
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (d) Co1OH22
Problem 70e
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (e) PbCO3.
Problem 71e
Name the following ionic compounds: (e) Cu1OH22
Problem 71f
Name the following ionic compounds: (f) Fe1NO322
Problem 71g
Name the following ionic compounds: (g) Ca1CH3COO22
Problem 71h
Name the following ionic compounds:(h) Cr21CO323
Problem 71i
Name the following ionic compounds: (i) K2CrO4
Problem 71j
Name the following ionic compounds: (j) 1NH422SO4.
Problem 72b
Name the following ionic compounds: (b) NaBrO2
Problem 72e
Name the following ionic compounds: (e) Fe21CO323
Problem 72f
Name the following ionic compounds: (f) Cr1NO323
Problem 72g
Name the following ionic compounds: (g) 1NH422SO3
Problem 72h
Name the following ionic compounds: (h) NaH2PO4
Problem 72j
Name the following ionic compounds: (j) Ag2Cr2O7.
Problem 73c
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (c) copper(I) oxide
Problem 73f
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (f) iron(III)carbonate
Problem 73g
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (g) sodium hypobromite.
Problem 74d
Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (d) iron(II) perchlorate
Problem 74g
Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (g) potassium dichromate.
Problem 75b
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (b) HBr
Problem 75c
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (c) H3PO4
Problem 75d
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (d) hypochlorous acid
Problem 76a
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (a) hydroiodic acid
Problem 76e
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (e) HClO4
Problem 76f
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (f) CH3COOH.
