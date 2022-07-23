Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 109d
Chapter 2, Problem 109d

Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (d) hydrogen tellurate ion.

Hey everyone. So here it says oxy and ions contained elements in the same group of the periodic table. And they have analogous formula and our name in a similar convention, we need to predict the chemical formula of the hydrogen arson night. So arsenic and phosphate are in the same group in the periodic table. Arsenic is gonna form compounds which are similar to die hydrogen last fight. And this comes from foss fight, Which is p. 0. 3 three minus. Di hydrogen Fast Fight is H. Two The 0. 3 because we're adding two H plus. So the charge is going to become negative one. So Arson night it's gonna be A. S. 03 three minus to die hydrogen are tonight. It's a church too. A. S. 03 minus. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
