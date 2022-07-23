Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (e) cobalt(II) hydrogen carbonate (f) chromium(III) acetate (g) potassium dichromate.
Fill in the blanks in the following table:
Cation Anion Formula Name
Lithium oxide
Fe2+ PO43-
Al2(SO4)3
Copper(II) nitrate
Cr3+ I−
MnClO2
Ammonium carbonate
Zinc perchlorate
Complete the third column of the table.
Complete the fourth column of the table.
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (a) sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate, (b) potassium peroxide and potassium oxide, (c) aluminum nitride and aluminum nitrite, (d) iron(II) oxide and iron(III) oxide
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (e) hydride ion and hydroxide ion, (f) magnesium nitride and magnesium nitrite, (g) mercurous chloride and mercuric chloride, (h) cuprous oxide and cupric oxide.
Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 112Cd
Protons 38 92
Neutrons 58 49
Electrons 38 36
Mass no. 81 235
Complete the third row of the table.
Complete the fourth row of the table.
Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 79Br
Protons 25 82
Neutrons 30 64
Electrons 48 86
Mass no. 222 207
Complete the first row of the table excluding the isotope symbol.
Complete the second row of the table excluding the row with isotope symbol.
A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 35.20 g O