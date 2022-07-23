Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 107c,d
Chapter 2, Problem 107c,d

Fill in the blanks in the following table:
Cation Anion Formula Name
Lithium oxide
Fe2+ PO43-
Al2(SO4)3
Copper(II) nitrate
Cr3+ I
MnClO2
Ammonium carbonate
Zinc perchlorate
Complete the third column of the table.
Complete the fourth column of the table.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the cation and anion for each compound or name given.
For 'Lithium oxide', the cation is Li^+ and the anion is O^2-. The formula is determined by balancing the charges, resulting in Li_2O.
For 'Fe^2+ PO_4^3-', balance the charges to form the compound Fe_3(PO_4)_2.
For 'Al_2(SO_4)_3', the cation is Al^3+ and the anion is SO_4^2-. The name is Aluminum sulfate.
For 'Copper(II) nitrate', the cation is Cu^2+ and the anion is NO_3^-. The formula is Cu(NO_3)_2.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively charged ions). They typically consist of a metal and a non-metal, where the metal donates electrons to become a cation, and the non-metal accepts electrons to become an anion. Understanding the formation and naming conventions of these compounds is essential for completing the table.
Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves specific rules for naming cations and anions. Cations are usually named after the metal, while anions often have names derived from their elemental form, with suffixes like '-ide', '-ate', or '-ite' indicating their composition. Familiarity with these naming conventions is crucial for accurately filling in the names of the compounds in the table.
Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms that are covalently bonded together and carry a net charge. Examples include sulfate (SO₄²⁻) and phosphate (PO₄³⁻). Recognizing these ions and their charges is vital for determining the correct formulas and names of compounds that contain them, which is necessary for completing the table.
