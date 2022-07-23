Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 107a
Chapter 2, Problem 107a

Fill in the blanks in the following table:

Cation Anion Formula Name

Lithium oxide

Fe2+ PO43-

Al2(SO4)3

Copper(II) nitrate

Cr3+ I

MnClO2

Ammonium carbonate

Zinc perchlorate

Complete the first column of the table.

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to provide the missing information. Starting off with our first one, we have led to Chrome eight. We know that lead is one of our transition metals. So we can have more than one possible charge. But here they told us it has a plus two charge due to our roman numeral two listed right here. So we have led with a plus two charge and chrome eight, which is one of our poly atomic ions. And Chrome has a formula of c. 042 -. And since we have that 1-1 ratio between our charges, Our formula is simply going to be PBCR 04. Now for our next one we have a G20. We know that silver has a plus one charge and oxygen has a - charge. So when they're combined they create the formula A. G 20. So naming this, we end up with silver since silver is our medal and are non metal is oxygen and we change the ending of oxygen into I. D. E. So the name will be silver oxide. Moving on to our next one, we have pd B R two, we know that palladium is a transition metal so it can have more than one possible charge. So we can label this as X. For now looking at our bro mean we know that bro means formula is B. R minus since it's in our group seven A. But since we have a subscript of two listed in our formula, that means we must have two of browning solving for R. X. We can write X plus two times negative one. Since we have that negative one charge And it's going to be equivalent to zero. Since we have a neutral compound Solving for X, we end up with a charge of plus two. So that means palladium has a charge of plus two and the name of our compound is going to be palladium two in parentheses. Since it is a transition metal. And for browning, we're going to change the ending into I. D. E. So this is going to be our final answers for our question. I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any other questions.
