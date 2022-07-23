Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 109a,b,c
Chapter 2, Problem 109a,b,c

Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (a) BrO4- (b) SeO32- (c) arsenate ion

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group in the periodic table where selenium (Se) is located. Selenium is in Group 16, also known as the chalcogens.
Recognize that elements in the same group often form similar oxyanions. For example, sulfur (S), which is also in Group 16, forms the oxyanion sulfate, \( \text{SO}_4^{2-} \).
Note that the given ion is \( \text{SeO}_3^{2-} \), which suggests a similar naming pattern to other oxyanions in the same group.
Consider the naming convention for oxyanions: the suffix '-ate' is typically used for the most common or typical oxyanion of an element. Therefore, \( \text{SeO}_3^{2-} \) would be named selenate, following the pattern of sulfate.
Conclude that the chemical name for \( \text{SeO}_3^{2-} \) is selenate, analogous to sulfate for sulfur.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
57s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxyanions

Oxyanions are negatively charged ions that contain oxygen and another element. They often form when an element from the periodic table combines with oxygen, resulting in a polyatomic ion. The naming convention for oxyanions typically involves the number of oxygen atoms present, with suffixes like '-ate' for more oxygen and '-ite' for fewer. Understanding the structure and naming of oxyanions is crucial for predicting the formulas of related ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:54
Polyatomic Oxyanions

Periodic Table Groups

Elements in the same group of the periodic table share similar chemical properties due to their similar valence electron configurations. This similarity extends to the types of ions they form, including oxyanions. For example, elements in Group 16, such as sulfur and selenium, often form oxyanions with similar structures and formulas, which helps in predicting the behavior of these elements in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Periodic Table: Group Names

Chemical Formula Representation

A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound or ion, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For oxyanions, the formula includes the central atom and the number of oxygen atoms, along with the overall charge of the ion. In the case of SeO3^2-, the formula indicates that selenium is bonded to three oxygen atoms and carries a -2 charge, which is essential for understanding its reactivity and interactions with other substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

From the molecular structures shown here, identify the one that corresponds to each of the following species: (a) chlorine gas; (b) propane; (c) nitrate ion; (d) sulfur trioxide; (e) methyl chloride, CH3Cl.

383
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks in the following table:

Cation Anion Formula Name

Lithium oxide

Fe2+ PO43-

Al2(SO4)3

Copper(II) nitrate

Cr3+ I

MnClO2

Ammonium carbonate

Zinc perchlorate

Complete the first column of the table.

863
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks in the following table:

Cation Anion Formula Name

Lithium oxide

Fe2+ PO43-

Al2(SO4)3

Copper(II) nitrate

Cr3+ I

MnClO2

Ammonium carbonate

Zinc perchlorate

Complete the third column of the table.

Complete the fourth column of the table.

805
views
Textbook Question

Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (d) hydrogen tellurate ion.

413
views
Textbook Question

Many familiar substances have common, unsystematic names. For each of the following, give the correct systematic name: (a) salt peter, KNO3 (b) soda ash, Na2CO3 (c) lime, (d) muriatic acid, HCl, CaO (e) Epsom salts, MgSO4 (f) milk of magnesia, Mg(OH)2.

574
views
Textbook Question

Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (a) sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate, (b) potassium peroxide and potassium oxide, (c) aluminum nitride and aluminum nitrite, (d) iron(II) oxide and iron(III) oxide

572
views