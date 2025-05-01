Skip to main content
Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 111a,b,d
Chapter 20, Problem 111a,b,d

Aqueous solutions of ammonia (NH3) and bleach (active ingredient NaOCl) are sold as cleaning fluids, but bottles of both of them warn: 'Never mix ammonia and bleach, as toxic gases may be produced.' One of the toxic gases that can be produced is chloroamine, NH2Cl. (a) What is the oxidation number of chlorine in bleach? (active ingredient NaOCl) are sold as cleaning fluids, but bottles of both of them warn: “Never mix ammonia and bleach, as toxic gases may be produced.” One of the toxic gases that can be produced is chloroamine, NH2Cl. (b) What is the oxidation number of chlorine in chloramine? (d) Another toxic gas that can be produced is nitrogen trichloride, NCl3. What is the oxidation number of N in nitrogen trichloride?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of chloramine, which is NH_2Cl.
Recall that the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound is zero.
Assign oxidation numbers to hydrogen and nitrogen: hydrogen (H) is +1 and nitrogen (N) is typically -3 in compounds.
Set up an equation using the known oxidation numbers: 2(+1) + (-3) + x = 0, where x is the oxidation number of chlorine (Cl).
Solve the equation for x to find the oxidation number of chlorine in chloramine.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number

The oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a concept used to indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound. It represents the hypothetical charge an atom would have if all bonds were ionic. Oxidation numbers are assigned based on a set of rules, including the fact that the oxidation number of an element in its elemental form is zero, and for monoatomic ions, it equals the charge of the ion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:42
Oxidation Numbers

Chloroamine Structure

Chloroamine, specifically NH2Cl, is a compound that contains nitrogen, hydrogen, and chlorine. In this molecule, the nitrogen atom is bonded to two hydrogen atoms and one chlorine atom. Understanding the structure of chloroamine is essential for determining the oxidation state of chlorine, as it helps visualize how the atoms are arranged and how they interact with each other.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:42
Resonance Structures

Determining Oxidation States

To determine the oxidation state of chlorine in chloroamine, one must consider the known oxidation states of the other atoms in the molecule. Nitrogen typically has an oxidation state of -3 when bonded to hydrogen, and hydrogen has an oxidation state of +1. By applying the rule that the sum of oxidation states in a neutral compound must equal zero, one can calculate the oxidation state of chlorine in NH2Cl.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Determining Oxidation Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Aqueous solutions of ammonia 1NH32 and bleach (active ingredient NaOCl) are sold as cleaning fluids, but bottles of both of them warn: 'Never mix ammonia and bleach, as toxic gases may be produced.' One of the toxic gases that can be produced is chloroamine, NH2Cl. (e) Is N oxidized, reduced, or neither, upon the conversion of ammonia to nitrogen trichloride?

347
views
Textbook Question

Cytochrome, a complicated molecule that we will represent as CyFe2+, reacts with the air we breathe to supply energy required to synthesize adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The body uses ATP as an energy source to drive other reactions (Section 19.7). At pH 7.0 the following reduction potentials pertain to this oxidation of CyFe2+: O21g2 + 4 H+1aq2 + 4 e- ¡ 2 H2O1l2 Ered ° = +0.82 V CyFe3+1aq2 + e- ¡ CyFe2+1aq2 E°red = +0.22 V (a) What is ∆G for the oxidation of CyFe2+ by air? (b) If the synthesis of 1.00 mol of ATP from adenosine diphosphate (ADP) requires a ∆G of 37.7 kJ, how many moles of ATP are synthesized per mole of O2?

382
views
Textbook Question

Cytochrome, a complicated molecule that we will represent as CyFe2+, reacts with the air we breathe to supply energy required to synthesize adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The body uses ATP as an energy source to drive other reactions (Section 19.7). At pH 7.0 the following reduction potentials pertain to this oxidation of CyFe2+: O21g2 + 4 H+1aq2 + 4 e- ¡ 2 H2O1l2 Ered ° = +0.8 (b) If the synthesis of 1.00 mol of ATP from adenosine diphosphate (ADP) requires a ∆G of 37.7 kJ, how many moles of ATP are synthesized per mole of O2?

536
views
Textbook Question

Disulfides are compounds that have S ¬ S bonds, like peroxides have O ¬ O bonds. Thiols are organic compounds that have the general formula R ¬ SH, where R is a generic hydrocarbon. The SH- ion is the sulfur counterpart of hydroxide, OH-. Two thiols can react to make a disulfide, R ¬ S ¬ S ¬ R. (b) What is the oxidation state of sulfur in a disulfide?

683
views
Textbook Question

Disulfides are compounds that have S ¬ S bonds, like peroxides have O ¬ O bonds. Thiols are organic compounds that have the general formula R ¬ SH, where R is a generic hydrocarbon. The SH- ion is the sulfur counterpart of hydroxide, OH-. Two thiols can react to make a disulfide, R ¬ S ¬ S ¬ R. (c) If you react two thiols to make a disulfide, are you oxidizing or reducing the thiols?

448
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the number of kilowatt-hours of electricity required to produce 1.0 * 103 kg (1 metric ton) of aluminum by electrolysis of Al3+ if the applied voltage is 4.50 V and the process is 45% efficient.

980
views